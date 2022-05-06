Membership : Access or Sign Up
Stephen Bradley turns down Lincoln opportunity to stay with Hoops

Shamrock Rovers have confirmed their head coach’s decision to stay in Dublin.

By The42 Team Friday 6 May 2022, 10:10 AM
1 hour ago 1,497 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5756431
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

STEPHEN BRADLEY WILL remain as Shamrock Rovers head coach, despite interest from Lincoln City. 

The League of Ireland champions were expected to lose their manager to the League One side after they made a formal approach this week. 

But the Hoops have today confirmed that Bradley has decided to continue the job in Tallaght. 

“During the past few days there has been much speculation about my immediate future as Shamrock Rovers Head Coach,” Bradley says in a statement. 

“I would like to thank Lincoln City for expressing an interest in speaking to me about their vacant managerial position.

“Like every manager and coach I one day have an ambition to test myself in different countries and at different levels of the game. But right now, I am very happy to stay and continue my work at Shamrock Rovers. I love this club and I feel that our work here is not yet complete.

“The exceptional squad of players that we’ve built and our incredible fans makes me feel so hungry that we have a real opportunity to achieve more success at home and in Europe to match the ambitious targets that we have set ourselves as a club over the next few years.”

Rovers are currently second in the Premier Division table and face Finn Harps at home this evening. 

