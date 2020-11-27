BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 27 November 2020
Bradley banned from touchline for FAI Cup semi-final - and the final if Shamrock Rovers progress

The Hoops boss was sent to the stands in the league win over Shelbourne earlier this month.

By Ben Blake Friday 27 Nov 2020, 2:18 PM
1 hour ago 717 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5280836
Stephen Bradley vacating the sideline at Tolka Park.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

SHAMROCK ROVERS MANAGER Stephen Bradley has received a two-match touchline ban.

The Hoops boss was sent to the stands during the 2020 champions’ final league game away to Shelbourne earlier this month — a 2-0 win for the visitors.

With the FAI Cup semi-final against Sligo Rovers coming up this Sunday (2pm) — and potentially a final to contest on 6 December — Bradley will now have to watch the remaining games of the season from afar.

Rovers are the defending FAI Cup champions, having ended a 32-year wait to lift the trophy last November.

First Division side Athlone Town face 2019′s beaten finalists Dundalk in the other semi-final, also on Sunday (7.05pm).

