Bradley banned from touchline for FAI Cup semi-final - and the final if Shamrock Rovers progress

SHAMROCK ROVERS MANAGER Stephen Bradley has received a two-match touchline ban.

The Hoops boss was sent to the stands during the 2020 champions’ final league game away to Shelbourne earlier this month — a 2-0 win for the visitors.

With the FAI Cup semi-final against Sligo Rovers coming up this Sunday (2pm) — and potentially a final to contest on 6 December — Bradley will now have to watch the remaining games of the season from afar.

Rovers are the defending FAI Cup champions, having ended a 32-year wait to lift the trophy last November.

First Division side Athlone Town face 2019′s beaten finalists Dundalk in the other semi-final, also on Sunday (7.05pm).