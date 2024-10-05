'I don’t think the players listen to me when they’re on the pitch!' - Stephen Bradley

WHILE SHELBOURNE AND Derry City both blow hot and cold, Shamrock Rovers’ recent 3-0 defeat to St Pat’s brought an end to what looked like title-snatching form in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

While it’s possible the players had one eye on the European adventure against Cypriot champions APOEL, the manner of how they snatched a late equaliser through Dylan Watts two minutes into time added on, spoke something of the mental resolve in the group.

Especially after having to play the second half with ten men after losing Neil Ferrugia on 50 minutes to a red card.

Manager Stephen Bradley isn’t afraid to throw the credit around for the four-in-a-row champions mindset, saying, “I think credit must go to Mary Larkin (club psychologist) for that and it’s something we’ve worked on for quite some time.

“People can say it and just use it as a throwaway, but to actually believe it is a different thing. When you believe it, it can be powerful.

“The players have worked quite a lot as individuals, so it was really pleasing to see that growth, that belief in each other, that togetherness. Yes, we’re a man and a goal down, but if we stay nice and calm, we’ll score here. And they did.”

Domestic duties await. A bouncing Tallaght Stadium with Shelbourne coming to town. A win would narrow the gap to the summit to two points, as well as leaving Shelbourne in the horrors, given they haven’t won any of their last four.

“It’s a big game. It’s one that we are looking to win and need to win,” says Bradley.

“It’s a game we’re looking forward to, a game you want to be involved in. All the players are ready and looking forward to it and I’m sure our fans will be again. I said it on Thursday night, the fans were brilliant for us. I’m sure they’ll show up in their numbers for us tomorrow because we will need it. We need their energy and everyone together to go and win the game.”

Bradley’s own involvement with the game will be restricted as his touchline suspension, incurred because of critical remarks about referee Damien MacGraith following their 1-1 draw with Derry City, kicks in.

He believes it will not hinder his players too much.

“I don’t think the players listen to me when they’re on the pitch to be honest! They’re in the zone, they’re on the pitch, they know what they’re doing when they cross the white line,” he says.

“They’ll be fine and Stephen McPhail, Glenn Cronin and the staff will be fine, I’ve no doubt about that. I’m disappointed obviously to be suspended but the group and staff are in a good place, there’s no issue there.”