Shamrock Rovers boss Bradley hit with one-game ban

SHAMROCK ROVERS BOSS Stephen Bradley has been hit with a one-game ban for ‘disparaging comments’ towards a match official after their recent 1-1 draw with Derry City.

A controversial late penalty decision awarded against his team infuriated Bradley, as Derry claimed an equaliser at the Brandywell.

Advertisement

Bradley described it as ‘a really, really disgraceful decision’, when interviewed on RTÉ afterwards as he hit out at referee Damien MacGraith.

The Irish Soccer Referees Society criticised Bradley last week, for what they described as ‘personal vilification in the media of one of our most valued members.’

Bradley will now have to watch on from the stands for Sunday’s crunch Premier Division clash as Shamrock Rovers face league leaders Shelbourne.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne’s Matty Smith has been suspended for three games after the red card he was shown in Monday night’s dramatic game against St Patrick’s Athletic.

His team-mate Paddy Barrett has been suspended for one game due to an accumulation of yellow cards, while St Patrick’s Athletic player Jamie Lennon faces a similar ban.