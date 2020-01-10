This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Friday 10 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin confirm Cluxton staying on for 20th season and Connolly also to return

Dessie Farrell has revealed that the star goalkeeper is staying on.

By Kevin O'Brien Friday 10 Jan 2020, 11:24 AM
29 minutes ago 1,278 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4960551
Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire
Stephen Cluxton lifts the Sam Maguire
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

NEW DUBLIN MANAGER Dessie Farrell has confirmed that he will be able to call on All-Ireland winning captain Stephen Cluxton for the 2020 season.

Farrell revealed this morning at a press conference that the star goalkeeper has “indicated he’s very keen to stay involved” with the champions this year. 

The 2019 Footballer of the Year, who has been central to Dublin’s run of success over the past decade, is currently rehabbing after shoulder surgery and is expected to be back in action before the end of March.

Farrell also revealed that attacker Diarmuid Connolly and midfielder Michael Darragh MacAuley will be available as well for the coming season which begins for Dublin tomorrow when they take on Longford in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final.

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie