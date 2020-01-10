Dublin confirm Cluxton staying on for 20th season and Connolly also to return

NEW DUBLIN MANAGER Dessie Farrell has confirmed that he will be able to call on All-Ireland winning captain Stephen Cluxton for the 2020 season.

Farrell revealed this morning at a press conference that the star goalkeeper has “indicated he’s very keen to stay involved” with the champions this year.

The 2019 Footballer of the Year, who has been central to Dublin’s run of success over the past decade, is currently rehabbing after shoulder surgery and is expected to be back in action before the end of March.

Farrell also revealed that attacker Diarmuid Connolly and midfielder Michael Darragh MacAuley will be available as well for the coming season which begins for Dublin tomorrow when they take on Longford in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final.

More to follow…

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!