Stephen Cluxton is back for the summer. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
RETURN OF THE DUBS

Cluxton, McCaffrey, McCarthy all back as Dublin bring in big guns for Meath clash

Dessie Farrell names 40-man squad ahead of Leinster opener.
18 minutes ago

DUBLIN MANAGER DESSIE Farrell has taken the unusual step of naming a full 40-man panel ahead of the start of their Leinster and All-Ireland title defences this Sunday, against Meath in Croke Park. 

It confirms that Stephen Cluxton, who turned 43 in December, is back for another championship season following the usual bout of uncertainty during the Allianz football leagues. 

Other illustrious and highly-decorated players who are confirmed include James McCarthy, Jack McCaffrey, Paul Mannion and Michael Fitzsimons. 

It was felt that after last year there would be a slew of retirements after they won back Sam Maguire after a two-year gap. 

But the only players that have not returned are Dean Rock – who has retired – and Davy Byrne who is away travelling. 

See the full Dublin squad here; 

Declan Bogue
