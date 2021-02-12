BE PART OF THE TEAM

Friday 12 February 2021
Stephen Curry on fire again as Golden State Warriors see off Orlando Magic

Curry scored at least four three-pointers for a career-best 13th straight game.

By Press Association Friday 12 Feb 2021, 8:46 AM
49 minutes ago 340 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5352583
Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring.
Image: Jeff Chiu
Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring.
Stephen Curry celebrates after scoring.
Image: Jeff Chiu

STEPHEN CURRY SCORED at least four three-pointers for a career-best 13th straight game as the two-time MVP steered his Golden State Warriors past an injury-weakened Orlando Magic.

Curry finished with 10 three-pointers from 19 attempts on his way to a 40-point haul which secured a 111-105 win and inflicted a third straight loss on the Magic, for whom Nikola Vucevic scored 25.

Carmelo Anthony inspired a fourth-quarter surge as Portland Trail Blazers overcame Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers 118-114.

Anthony scored 17 of his 24 points in the final period while Damian Lillard scored 30 points to seal the Trail Blazers’ fourth win in their last five games.

Joel Embiid became the fourth 76ers player to score 25 points in 10 straight games, but his 35 points and nine rebounds proved in vain.

Jimmy Butler had a triple-double in a 27-point haul as Miami Heat overcame a slow start to sink the Houston Rockets 101-94 and claim their fourth straight win.

Miami trailed by 13 points in the first period but established a 12-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter and ultimately hung on as Houston came up short for the fourth game in row.

The Boston Celtics eased to a 120-106 win over the Toronto Raptors with Semi Ojeleye scoring a career-high 24 points, including six three-pointers.

Boston were never behind in the match and a 20-point contribution from Payton Pritchard helped them return to winning ways after two straight losses.

Domantas Sabonis top-scored with 26 points as the Indiana Pacers sealed their first win in five with a 111-95 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Malcolm Brodgon and Jeremy Lamb added 18 and 17 points respectively while Pistons star Jerami Grant finished up with just nine on a rare off-night.

Press Association

