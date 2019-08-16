This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Friday 16 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I'm on the verge of losing everything': Dublin footballer pleads with Bury chairman over unpaid wages

Stephen Dawson and chairman Steve Dale clashed on the airwaves as the League One side face a crisis.

By Aaron Gallagher Friday 16 Aug 2019, 4:07 PM
39 minutes ago 2,885 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4769534

DUBLINER STEPHEN DAWSON has lifted the lid on Bury’s struggles this season as the club battles through an ongoing crisis which has resulted in five of their games in League One being suspended.

Bury chairman Steve Dale has been punished for failing to provide proof of financial commitments. The club have yet to play a single game this campaign, with next Tuesday’s meeting with Rotherham the latest game to be suspended.

Bury v Sunderland - Pre Season Friendly - Gigg Lane The former U21 international started his career with Portmarnock before joining Leicester City as a teenager. Source: EMPICS Sport

Speaking on TALKSport yesterday with the club chairman, midfielder Dawson explained that he and his team-mates have not had wages paid in five months and urged Dale to leave Bury.

“Listen, chairman. Let’s cut to the chase. You haven’t bothered to pay us in months,” the player said. “You’ve constantly lied to everyone. You’ve not shown facts to the EFL. You haven’t shown that you’ve got the money to sustain this club.

“For months you’ve kept quiet. You’ve sacked good people at the club. You’ve not paid anyone in months. I’m on the verge of losing everything.

“I’ve had to listen to what you’ve had to say for months. You can try to say you’ve saved the club. Get your money and leave the club. Or otherwise, this club is no more.”

Bury have been threatened with expulsion from the Football League. The EFL said it remained committed to working with the club to try and find a solution to its current crisis, but the governing body was losing patience.

“The EFL has made it clear that it cannot continue suspending fixtures indefinitely and the deadline of 23 August for withdrawal of membership remains in place,” a statement said.

Responding to Dawson’s concerns about wages being unpaid, Dale explained that the PFA had paid Bury’s players and that he was working on a deal to sell the club to new owners.

“The PFA paid upon my request, that would repay the money to them which has been agreed and signed, 50 per cent of your wages since the catastrophe started,” the chairman said.

“By saving the club, all I have got is stick. It’s no wonder chairmen walk away from clubs. Do you believe he can’t feed his family? He’s not going to get thrown out of his house. He can feed his family.”

Responding, Dawson said: “That sums up everything I have to say here. What he’s just said there sums up what a man he is. How does he know I am not going to get kicked out of my house?

“If I lose my job next week, my house is gone. He’s just told lies for six months. If he has a chance to sell the club I am begging him to sell the club.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie