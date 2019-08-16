'I'm on the verge of losing everything': Dublin footballer pleads with Bury chairman over unpaid wages

DUBLINER STEPHEN DAWSON has lifted the lid on Bury’s struggles this season as the club battles through an ongoing crisis which has resulted in five of their games in League One being suspended.

Bury chairman Steve Dale has been punished for failing to provide proof of financial commitments. The club have yet to play a single game this campaign, with next Tuesday’s meeting with Rotherham the latest game to be suspended.

The former U21 international started his career with Portmarnock before joining Leicester City as a teenager. Source: EMPICS Sport

Speaking on TALKSport yesterday with the club chairman, midfielder Dawson explained that he and his team-mates have not had wages paid in five months and urged Dale to leave Bury.

“Listen, chairman. Let’s cut to the chase. You haven’t bothered to pay us in months,” the player said. “You’ve constantly lied to everyone. You’ve not shown facts to the EFL. You haven’t shown that you’ve got the money to sustain this club.

“For months you’ve kept quiet. You’ve sacked good people at the club. You’ve not paid anyone in months. I’m on the verge of losing everything.

“I’ve had to listen to what you’ve had to say for months. You can try to say you’ve saved the club. Get your money and leave the club. Or otherwise, this club is no more.”

Bury have been threatened with expulsion from the Football League. The EFL said it remained committed to working with the club to try and find a solution to its current crisis, but the governing body was losing patience.

“The EFL has made it clear that it cannot continue suspending fixtures indefinitely and the deadline of 23 August for withdrawal of membership remains in place,” a statement said.

MUST LISTEN! 📻



Bury midfielder Stephen Dawson says he’ll lose everything due to unpaid wages.#BuryFC owner Steve Dale claims Dawson has been paid.



We put Dale and Dawson on-air together to clear things up.



You have to take 10 minutes to hear this incredible clash... pic.twitter.com/Mt0y6eA6PV — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 16, 2019

Responding to Dawson’s concerns about wages being unpaid, Dale explained that the PFA had paid Bury’s players and that he was working on a deal to sell the club to new owners.

“The PFA paid upon my request, that would repay the money to them which has been agreed and signed, 50 per cent of your wages since the catastrophe started,” the chairman said.

“By saving the club, all I have got is stick. It’s no wonder chairmen walk away from clubs. Do you believe he can’t feed his family? He’s not going to get thrown out of his house. He can feed his family.”

Responding, Dawson said: “That sums up everything I have to say here. What he’s just said there sums up what a man he is. How does he know I am not going to get kicked out of my house?

“If I lose my job next week, my house is gone. He’s just told lies for six months. If he has a chance to sell the club I am begging him to sell the club.”

