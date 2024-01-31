Former Republic of Ireland striker Elliott lands new role at St Pat's

FORMER REPUBLIC OF Ireland striker Stephen Elliott has been appointed as the new Head of Academy Football at St Patrick’s Athletic.

Elliott will work alongside the newly appointed Director of Football Ger O’Brien as well as existing club and Academy staff. He will also be head coach of the club’s U20 team.

Throughout a 15-year playing career, Elliott made over 300 appearances for Manchester City, Sunderland, Wolves, Preston North End, Hearts and Drogheda United among his former clubs.

“I’m delighted to be here,” says Elliott who joins from EFL club Fleetwood Town where he was lead coach of their U15 and U16 teams.

“When I spoke to the club and Garrett Kelleher (Chairman) about the possibility of coming in, it really intrigued me.

“Then once I chatted to Ger O’Brien (Director of Football) and Alan Mathews (Technical Director and Board Member) about what the role involved, it really got my juices flowing.

“I’m really excited about coming in and helping an already successful Academy thrive.

We are very pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Elliott as our new Head of Academy Football



The Ireland international, who holds a UEFA A Licence, started a full-time position with us this week, as part of his new role, Stephen will also lead our U20s as Head Coach pic.twitter.com/KIoPrVxbar — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) January 31, 2024

“You only have to look at the FAI Cup final last year and the number of St Patrick’s Athletic Academy players on the pitch at the end of the game, I think it was six in total, from Jamie Lennon to Mason Melia, which tells you there is a clear pathway here for young players to progress and have careers with us.

“If I can come in and help to improve something that is already brilliant, it is exciting for everybody.”

