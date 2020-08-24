This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 15 °C Monday 24 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland international Gleeson signs for Solihull Moors after 'a rough two years'

The 32-year-old midfielder joins fellow Dubliner Adam Rooney at the ambitious National League club.

By Paul Dollery Monday 24 Aug 2020, 11:07 AM
1 hour ago 2,517 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5184288
Stephen Gleeson scoring for Ireland during a friendly against Mexico in June 2017.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Stephen Gleeson scoring for Ireland during a friendly against Mexico in June 2017.
Stephen Gleeson scoring for Ireland during a friendly against Mexico in June 2017.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

STEPHEN GLEESON SAYS he’s “ready to start enjoying football again” after signing a one-year deal with English National League side Solihull Moors.

Gleeson has been a free agent since a difficult spell with Scottish Premiership club Aberdeen came to an end in January.

The 32-year-old midfielder joins a club with firm ambitions of promotion to the Football League, as evidenced by their signing of fellow Dubliner Adam Rooney earlier this year. 

“I’m excited to get going and get back into football,” said Gleeson, who has been capped four times at senior level by the Republic of Ireland. “It’s close to my home, the manager, Bealey [assistant manager Richard Beale], the project, everything just fitted what I wanted at this stage in my career.”

Gleeson played 127 times in the Championship for Birmingham City and Ipswich Town before joining Aberdeen in the summer of 2018. He’s now desperate for a fresh start after making just 20 first-team appearances in Scotland.

He said: “I just want to get going again playing football and kind of enjoy the rest of my career. It’s been kind of a rough two years and I think this is the project that can make me do that and start enjoying football again.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“For me personally it’s been a hell of a two years. It’s something I want to put behind me and it’s not something I want to talk about. Aberdeen is gone, it’s done and I want to look forward now.”

In his most recent international outing – a friendly against Mexico in June 2017 – Gleeson scored Ireland’s only goal in a 3-1 defeat.

“This is an outstanding addition to the squad,” said Solihull Moors manager Jimmy Shan. “We have signed a player with Championship pedigree and a wealth of experience.

“Stephen is a player that fits the Moors way, he will help the team gain control in games and has an outstanding ability to unlock with clever and creative passes.”

Related Read

23.08.20 Ireland U21 star Connor Ronan makes loan move to Swiss side Grasshoppers

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie