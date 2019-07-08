This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Crystal Palace move a 'no brainer' for Irish goalkeeper Henderson

The 31-year-old Dubliner most recently spent time on loan with Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers.

By Aaron Gallagher Monday 8 Jul 2019, 4:11 PM
The goalkeeper pictured during an Ireland training session.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
The goalkeeper pictured during an Ireland training session.
The goalkeeper pictured during an Ireland training session.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

IRISH GOALKEEPER STEPHEN Henderson said he could not turn down the opportunity to return to a Premier League club after the Dubliner agreed to join Crystal Palace over the weekend.

The Coolmine native, who began his career at Belvedere before joining Aston Villa as a teenager, has enjoyed a long and successful career throughout the divisions in England, notably spending time at West Ham, Ipswich Town and Charlton Athletic.

Henderson joins Palace as a free agent, having recently spent time on loan with Portsmouth and Wycombe Wanderers away from Nottingham Forest.

“It’s a privileged position so I’m delighted to get it over the line,” he said after signing for the Eagles.

“I spoke to Dean Kiely and he said: ‘Do you fancy coming in and having the opportunity to work with the lads?’ Obviously it’s a no-brainer and I jumped at the opportunity.”

Soccer - FA Cup - Third Round - Chelsea v Portsmouth - Stamford Bridge The Dubliner spent time on loan with Portsmouth in 2018. Source: EMPICS Sport

Henderson has represented Ireland at U16, U17, U19 and U21 level and was called into senior squads under the tenure of Giovani Trapattoni.

He travelled with Roy Hodgson’s squad to Switzerland over the weekend for the club’s upcoming pre-season tour.

The shot-stopper said he had been impressed by the standard of goalkeeping provided by Wayne Hennessey and Vicente Guaita at Selhurst Park.

“The goalkeepers are at a very high standard which is what I expected so I’m just going to take it all in and learn from them and try to support them as best I can,” Henderson said.

“Just seeing on my first day, the standards are what I expected from two top Premier League goalkeepers.”

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

