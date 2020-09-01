This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 1 September, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry takes his cue to come out of retirement

The 51-year-old departed the World Snooker Tour eight years ago but will return to action for the next two seasons.

By Press Association Tuesday 1 Sep 2020, 11:14 PM
15 minutes ago 664 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5192978
Scotland's Stephen Hendry at the table during his last World Snooker Championships in 2012.
Image: PA
Scotland's Stephen Hendry at the table during his last World Snooker Championships in 2012.
Scotland's Stephen Hendry at the table during his last World Snooker Championships in 2012.
Image: PA

SEVEN-TIME WORLD CHAMPION Stephen Hendry has come out of retirement and will return to the World Snooker Tour for the next two seasons.

The Scot retired in 2012, having slipped out of the World Championship at the quarter-final stage that year.

But now after an eight-year absence the 51-year-old will return to snooker’s main circuit.

Hendry claimed his first world crown in 1990, and went on to claim the Crucible’s top prize six more times within the decade.

The highly decorated Scot admitted he cannot wait to get back into action.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to enter some tournaments over the coming two seasons,” said Hendry on the World Snooker website.

“I’ve really enjoyed picking up my cue again recently at the World Seniors and after some coaching I feel a little more confident in my game.

I’ve always missed the buzz of competing and although I have no expectations in terms of performance, this felt like a good time to explore getting back to the table.

Ronnie O’Sullivan claimed his sixth world title this year, his first Crucible triumph since 2013 and at the age of 44.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

O’Sullivan criticised the standard of play from snooker’s younger generation, insisting that a lack of quality has proved the main reason for his enduring winning abilities.

O’Sullivan’s age-defying exploits could easily have swayed Hendry’s decision to step out of retirement now.

“I am thrilled that Stephen has decided to return to the tour,” said World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn.

“He is a giant of the sport and I know that all eyes will be on him every time he takes to the table in the coming months.

“It’s great to know that Stephen’s competitive fires are still burning and given his extraordinary achievements, it was a no-brainer to offer him the opportunity to come back. I wish Stephen all the very best for the two seasons ahead.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie