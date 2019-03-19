This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Stephen Kenny promises 'very positive' approach ahead of qualifier debut with Irish U21s

The new manager begins his reign at Tallaght Stadium this Sunday.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 4:38 PM
44 minutes ago 753 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4550490
Stephen Kenny at a press conference today.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Stephen Kenny at a press conference today.
Stephen Kenny at a press conference today.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

STEPHEN KENNY SAYS that his Irish U21s will approach Sunday’s European Championship qualifier with Luxembourg with a positive mindset, the ambition being to give his attacking players a platform from which to catch the eye. 

“We won’t be lacking confidence”, said Kenny. “We will be very positive in our approach.

“For our attacking players, we want to create an environment in which they can flourish. That’s the important part of it for me.” 

The squad has been depleted on that front, however. Simon Power, on loan at FC Dordrecht, has been ruled out with a calf issue, with Troy Parrott also sidelined with injury. Kenny is also without Brighton’s Aaron Connolly and Southampton’s Michael Obafemi. 

Troy Parrott Troy Parrott has been ruled out of Sunday's qualifier through injury. Source: Simon Stacpoole/INPHO

Shamrock Rovers’ Brandon Kavanagh has been added to the squad in Power’s absence, with Kenny’s alternative options up front Norwich City’s Adam Idah along with Neil Farrugia, Zach Elbouzedi, Michael O’Connor and Aaron Drinian, all of whom were involved in the brief February camp. 

Kenny kept shtum on the formation we are likely to see on Sunday, instead elaborating on what he is demanding of the players in training this week. 

“A lot of the players haven’t played together before. We promoted five players from the U19s, and some from the U18s.

“Also, we have some players in the squad who have never been capped at any level.

“So we are working to formulate a team, and make sure we are absolutely ready for Sunday.

“We want every player comfortable in possession. We want maximum width in our passing; our back four to make the pitch as big as we can.

The rotation of the midfield is very important, we want our midfield to be fluid and to switch positions. These are important aspects of how we play, and it’s about finding combinations between full backs and wingers; midfield players and forwards.

“Just to have that connection, so to practise that in training and bring it into the game on Sunday.” 

Ireland have never reached a major tournament at U21 level, and although they kick off their campaign with a home game against the group’s bottom seeds, Kenny is refusing to label it as must-win. 

“I don’t think we are at the stage where any game is must-win.

“On the face of it you might think that’s a game you’d want to start with, but that’s dangerous thinking. I’ve looked at their games and they have 15 players available who played in the last campaign, which is most unusual.

They beat Bulgaria 1-0, the played a good French team with Moussa Dembele and lots of good players, and lost 3-2 having been two up. It was also 2-0 in France, with the second goal coming in the 90th minute. 

“They have a good team, some players in the Bundesliga.” 

There are eight League of Ireland players in the squad in all (Darragh Leahy, Liam Scales, Jamie Lennon and Dan Mandriou to go along with Farrugia, Elbouzedi, Kavanagh, and Drinan), and Kenny agrees it is vital the domestic league is seen as a viable pathway to international football. 

“It’s probably never been more important.

“There are different ways players can develop. Some can go away at 15 and have an amazing experience in their academies and become international players.

“That’s happening less and less now, and we have to acknowledge that as a nation and as a federation.

“It has been well documented that a number of players have come through the league to become senior internationals in recent years, and I’m sure there will be more in years to come.

“There’s not one way pathway to become a senior international, and it’s important that the eight nine players are there on merit.

“[Their inclusion] is based on the skill levels they have and the potential that they have.”

The game kicks off at 5pm at Tallaght Stadium on Sunday. 

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    Six Nations wash-out shows human side of Schmidt
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    CHELTENHAM
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Defiant Moyes 'wouldn’t do anything differently' if given Man United chance again
    Barcelona confident Suarez will be back for Man United despite ankle injury
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'I’d rather take a risk and crack on' - Richard Keogh to play for Ireland with a broken hand
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie