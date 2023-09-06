Kenny insists he is happy with his options against France amid striker injury crisis

SEEKING THE POSITIVES is perhaps a necessary act of survival as Ireland manager, and Stephen Kenny has pointed to the silver lining provided by his squad-building in the wake of Evan Ferguson’s injury absence from tomorrow’s Euro 2024 qualifier away to France.

Ireland flew to Paris yesterday shortly after it was announced that Ferguson would miss this week’s double-header with a knee injury, and his absence exacerbates Ireland’s injury problems up front with Troy Parrott, Michael Obafemi, Callum Robinson, and Mikey Johnston all missing.

“As we have given 18 players their debut over that time, it means we still have a strong team”, said Kenny at his pre-match. “I am happy with the options we have tomorrow night.”

Asked whether he is owed a bit of good luck as Ireland boss, Kenny replied, “I don’t look at it like that”, he replied. “I am very privileged to manage Ireland.”

Kenny is optimistic John Egan will be fit to play, having taken a knock against Everton while playing for Sheffield United last weekend. His participation hinges on coming through tonight’s training session at the Parc des Princes. There are doubts about Caoimhín Kelleher and Ryan Manning, however, as both are sitting out tonight’s training session.

Andrew Omobamidele has linked up with the squad today, having remained at home yesterday following a family bereavement.

When asked if this was the greatest test in his managerial career, Kenny replied, “I would say it is. France been to last two World Cup finals. They are definitely one of the two best teams in world, if not the best. We have respect for their talent and to come into their their home area and play them presents a stiff challenge and one that we understand is difficult. But we are excited by it too.

“We know we got one of the most difficult groups but I have every confidence in the players that they showed their quality in the game against Dublin which was a very even affair. France had more possession but on chances created, it was pretty even. It is different coming to Paris, we understand that. It’s a difficult challenge and missing several of our players but it increases the motivation to put in a strong performance and that’s our intention.

“We’re excited about the game, not many people give us a chance and I understand that, but we are going to do everything we can.”

France manager Didier Deschamps, meanwhile, perhaps betrayed his side’s level of preoccupation with Ireland by responding to a question by claiming Evan Ferguson plays with Crystal Palace.

“I think he is a very good player, he has shown really good qualities with his club”, said Deschamps. “I know he has [had fewer] appearances with his national team but with his club Crystal Palace he is a very good player. He has so many qualities as an attacking player, I know he will be a very efficient player and I know will be even better in the future. He is an important loss for Ireland.”

Ryan Byrne / INPHO Dider Deschamps speaks to the press. Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

Antoine Greizmann, meanwhile, said France had a “narrow” escape in the 1-0 win in Dublin at the start of the campaign, saying the only way to avoid “suffering” tomorrow night is to keep better control of possession.

Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool has withdrawn from the French squad through injury, but they have no further concerns, and are boosted by the return of long-term absentee Lucas Hernandez. Kylian Mbappe will captain the side.

The game will be played at the Parc des Princes as the Stade de France is being used for the Rugby World Cup opener between France and New Zealand. The tournament has certainly overshadowed the build-up to this game in both countries, with the first question asked of Deschamps at his press conference about the tournament. He politely steered focus back to tomorrow night’s game, saying he has not yet had the chance to get in touch with Fabien Galthie.