This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 24 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'John Hume was at the game, Martin McGuinness was at the game... you couldn’t get a ticket for love nor money'

Episode 3 of the Rise of Kenny podcast, exclusive to The42 Members, is out now.

By The42 Team Friday 24 Jul 2020, 9:30 AM
1 hour ago 1,997 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5158259
Adventure: PSG's Sammy Traore of PSG with Derry's Kevin McHugh.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Adventure: PSG's Sammy Traore of PSG with Derry's Kevin McHugh.
Adventure: PSG's Sammy Traore of PSG with Derry's Kevin McHugh.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

LONG BEFORE HIS Europa League odyssey with Dundalk, Stephen Kenny led another of the League of Ireland’s glorious European adventures. 

In Episode 3 of the Rise of Kenny pod, available now to all of The42 Members, Garry Doyle joins presenter Kevin Brannigan to reflect on Kenny’s first spell as manager of Derry City, which culminated in an unforgettable Uefa Cup campaign in 2006.

After beating IFK Gothenburg and Gretna in the qualifying rounds, Kenny’s Candystripes were handed a plum draw against French giants Paris Saint-Germain, battling to a 0-0 draw in the Brandywell before ultimately losing 2-0 in the Parc des Princes.

“Outside the ground, they were selling berets for the French match and they were calling them Londonberets,” Garry recalls of the build-up and anticipation ahead of the first leg. “There was a real good carnival atmosphere around.

“John Hume was at the game, Martin McGuinness was at the game. You couldn’t get a ticket for that match for love nor money. It was just an extraordinary build up and the sense around town all day was that it was a really special game that you were going to.

“Like Gothenburg, PSG had two players who played in the World Cup that year in their team. They had internationals from France, Brazil, Portugal, Colombia, Nigeria, the Czech Republic whereas you’d eight Derry players of the 14 players that featured that night at the Brandywell who were born within five miles of the ground, so you had this kind of localised, smaller version of the 1967 Lisbon Lions.”

To listen to this week’s episode in full, and to get access to our other member-only podcasts and more great benefits, join The42 Membership today. Click here for more information.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie