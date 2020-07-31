Stephen Kenny watches on as Benson comes back to haunt Dundalk

ROBBIE BENSON RETURNED to Oriel Park to haunt his former side, helping St Patrick’s Athletic secure a 1-1 draw in Dundalk.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny was among the few people in the ground as domestic football restarted, watching his former club miss the chance to pull level with leaders Shamrock Rovers in the table.

The Tallaght side can now extend their early advantage over the reigning champions when they host Finn Harps tomorrow. The point edges Saints within two of third-place Bohemians, but they can pull in behind Dundalk with a win over Cork City this Sunday.

Dundalk capitalised on a defensive error to open the scoring after 23 minutes at Oriel Park. Stefan Colovic was dangerous all night and his decisive ball teed up Pat Hoban’s 100th goal in the white of Dundalk.

The lead lasted just over a minute, however, as Saints instantly replied thanks to a sharp Shane Griffin cross from the left that was expertly turned in by Benson.

Dundalk created the better chances earlier in the second half, particularly Greg Sloggett who couldn’t find the target from Michael Duffy’s fine ball in. But with Debutant Jordan Gibson outting in a shift, Saints proved stubborn and earned their point.