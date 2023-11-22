Stephen Kenny hits out at 'political' criticism

IN WHAT turned out to be his final post-match press conference as Ireland manager, Stephen Kenny accepted he made mistakes during his tenure but also felt some of the criticism aimed at him has been politically motivated.

The former Dundalk boss is the first manager since Brian Kerr to come from a League of Ireland background.

His lack of experience managing in a top-tier European league led to some scepticism about his appointment.

To some followers of the Irish football team with a lack of interest in the domestic game and even members of the squad, Kenny would have been considered far from a household name going into the job.

There has long been a suspicion in football of coaches who come into jobs from unusual backgrounds, from Arsene Wenger to Ange Postecoglou, and Kenny has hinted it has also been a factor in the discussion around his tenure.

To take a separate but relevant example, recalling Kerr’s appointment when speaking on beIN SPORTS last year, former Ireland international Jason McAteer said: “I played for Jack Charlton who won the World Cup and instantly had the respect of the whole dressing room.

“Then Mick McCarthy came in who was a big figure in the Republic of Ireland, we looked up to him, we did what he wanted to do and we ended up running through brick walls for him. We got success and we got to the World Cup.

“Then Brian Kerr took over and I’ve got to admit and I’ll say it now, I’m looking at this fella thinking: ‘What have you actually done?’

“We were having words with each other and I’m thinking: ‘You’re trying to tell me to do this and do that, but what have you won in the game? What have you done in the game?”

No doubt some of Kenny’s fiercest critics, despite all his achievements in the League of Ireland, would have been inclined to think similarly and the manager alluded to the naysayers when speaking after the 1-1 draw with New Zealand.

“Listen, I have no regrets,” he told reporters. “But did I get everything right? No, of course I didn’t. What I had to deal with in the first period [the issues resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic], I don’t think anyone will have to deal with [again]. It was so difficult, but that’s the way it is.

“Yes, there has been a lot of criticism. Listen, now is not the time but I think it’s very political, the Irish football community is very small and quite political and I think that’s a disappointing aspect.

“But I feel, I just loved the games, particularly the games in the Aviva. I learned a lot in the few years, I learned a lot, playing the top teams — playing Portugal, Serbia, France, Holland, Belgium — the Belgium game was a centenary [game], a great game here. It was a special, special day.

“I’ve learned a lot, I’ve grown myself in that period. The game is so fast-moving tactically, every year, so fast-moving and you continue learning. And that’s been something I’ve taken on board.”

Reflecting on what has gone wrong over the last three years, Kenny suggested injuries, retirements and squad depth issues hampered his promising group of players.

The Dubliner cited the loss to international retirement of David McGoldrick as particularly pivotal.

The former Sheffield United striker hung up his boots after Kenny’s third game in charge — the Euro 2020 playoff defeat to Slovakia on penalties.

Yet other players have come through and the outgoing Irish boss feels fans can be optimistic ahead of the start of the new Nations League campaign next September.

“When David McGoldrick retired, when I took over there were four or five forwards that were on the fringes but they were all sort of, all brilliant people, but some slipped down a division or two and then you’re looking at attacking options after that.

“You’ve [now] got [Chiedozie] Ogbene, [Michael] Obafemi, [Adam] Idah, [Evan] Ferguson — who was only just starting his international journey this year and is obviously a real talent — and [Troy] Parrott will come good again. And Mikey Johnston, as you see, when he gets regular football he’s going to be an excellent addition, a really good addition, but he just hasn’t been playing.

“You play your matches at a certain tempo and it would have been a big ask for him to go in against Holland against [Denzel] Dumfries who is up and down. He’s not playing at all and to go out and do that would have been too big a challenge for him. The tempo of the game is completely different. Certainly, he’s very talented and has a good future with Ireland.”