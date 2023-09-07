STEPHEN KENNY ADMITTED Ireland ‘could have lost convincingly’ against France as they went down 2-0 in Paris.

The runaway Group B leaders strolled to another easy win as they made it five wins from five en route to certain qualification for Euro 2024.

Ireland’s attention now turns to the visit of the Netherlands on Sunday, and with both sides vying for runner-up spot along with Greece.

The Dutch beat the Greeks 3-0 tonight to overtake them in second spot and Kenny admits it’s a must-win clash when they come to Dublin this weekend.

“To concede in the second half after half time, straight after half time, sort of gave us a mountain to climb really,” Kenny told RTÉ of Marcus Thuram’s 48th-minute goal.

“The thing about today was that we could have lost convincingly but the players never gave in and they absolutely gave everything of themselves. That’s the first time, no matter who we have played, all the top teams, that is the first time we’ve ever been beaten by more than one goal.

“That [record] is not something we’re proud of, but the players put their bodies on the line. We had a couple of chances, Chiedozie Ogbene’s header, left footed shot, Shane Duffy’s header, but not enough. They were too good for us and really are a fantastic team. We pushed them right till the end in Dublin but today, coming here, it’s a bit different.

“From our point of view it’s all about Sunday [against the Netherlands] and that’s the main objective. Holland beating Greece tonight means that if we beat Holland on Sunday we’re all level, the three of us are level in relation to second place.

“Greece to come at home in October and Gibraltar away so it is a big game. We do need a victory and it won’t be easy. They’ve got quality players but we’ve won three of our last four competitive games at home, we scored nine goals,” Kenny continued.

“We lost to France, obviously, but scored three in each of the other three games. So, at home, since Covid finished and we’ve been able to get full capacity crowds all our crowds are a sellout. The crowd gives us energy.

“Sunday is a massive game for us. The players have given everything of themselves. They want it and we want to give everything to try to get a big victory against another high quality team.”

Kenny looks set to be without Enda Stevens (calf) and Will Keane (aductor) for Sunday after admitting it doesn’t look good for either of them in their race to be fit.