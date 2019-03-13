Tottenham's teenager Parrott included as Stephen Kenny names exciting first Ireland U21 squad

Aaron Gallagher reports from FAI HQ, Abbotstown

STEPHEN KENNY HAS announced his first competitive squad as the new Ireland U21 manager with his side preparing to face Luxembourg on 24 March at Tallaght Stadium.

Ireland have been drawn into Group One alongside Italy, Sweden, Iceland, Armenia and Luxembourg for the upcoming Uefa U21 European Championship qualifying campaign.

Parrott (right) has received his first U21 call-up.

Tottenham’s 17-year-old striker Troy Parrott receives his first U21 international call-up, while there are eight League of Ireland footballers included in Kenny’s 22-man squad.

Liverpool duo Caoimhin Kelleher and Conor Masterson, Man United’s Lee O’Connor and Man City goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu have also received call-ups.

Simon Power, currently on loan at Dutch second tier side FC Dordrecht from Norwich City, and Connor Ronan, who plays for Slovakian side FC DAC 1904 on loan from Wolves, will also report for the squad on Monday 18 March.

Republic of Ireland U21 squad v Luxembourg

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City)

Defenders: Darragh Leahy (Bohemians), Dara O’Shea (Exeter City, on loan from West Bromwich Albion), Barry Cotter (Ipswich Town), Corey Ndaba (Ipswich Town), Conor Masterson (Liverpool), Lee O’Connor (Manchester United), Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers), Liam Scales (UCD AFC)

Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Jake Doyle Hayes (Cambridge United, on loan from Aston Villa), Connor Ronan (FC DAC 1904, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Jamie Lennon (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians)

Attackers: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur), Neil Farrugia (UCD AFC), Zach Elbouzedi (Waterford), Michael O’Connor (Linfield), Simon Power (FC Dordrecht, on loan from Norwich City)

