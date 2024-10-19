'I'm really devastated for Dundalk' - Stephen Kenny reflects on old club's relegation

THERE WERE THREE results last night for the teams above St Patrick’s Athletic that had greater consequences for their own ambitions during the remainder of this Premier Division season.

But none had the kind of emotional significance for Stephen Kenny as the one for the side at the very bottom of the table.

Dundalk’s relegation was confirmed after a 2-0 win for Derry City at Oriel Park. Reports and first-hand accounts subsequently emerged of an angry and violent fallout, with new owner John Temple getting into a heated exchanged with one of the former co-owners Andy Connolly.

Temple assumed control in Louth last month from Brian Ainscough at the 11th hour before the club was set to be wound up.

It’s reported that Temple was later assaulted by an unidentified supporter within a separate group as he was being led away from the main stand at Oriel Park.

Much different times from Kenny’s period as manager there, when the storied old ground celebrated the kind of success – four league titles from 2014 to 2018 as well as qualification for the Europa League group stages in 2016 – that feels as though is another lifetime ago now.

And may well be another away from happening again, if they’re lucky.

Kenny still lives in the town after settling there, even after becoming Republic of Ireland manager and subsequently at Richmond Park.

Advertisement

The connection runs deeper still given his 18-year-old son, Eoin, is a member of the current first-team squad, and Kenny’s sympathies extended to manager Jon Daly with some words of encouragement too given his own career trajectory.

“I’m really devastated for Dundalk. A great club. Jon Daly has had very difficult circumstances to deal with. I don’t envy him, it’s a great club and I hope they will be back because it’s too big and too important for the region.

“For Dundalk, the whole town is connected, it’s too important and I hope they will be back.”

Kenny recalled the “surreal time” he spent in charge of Derry City in the second tier, coming a year after he was taking charge of Dunfermline against Celtic in the Scottish Cup final.

Players like Danny Lafferty, James McClean and Stephen McLaughlin were part of that side that won promotion while Patrick and Shane McEleney also emerged from the youth team.

“Dundalk can be brilliant again, Dundalk can be great again,” Kenny said.

“The last time they (Dundalk) spent seven long years there. The people will be worried about that. The formation of the club is most important thing. Hopefully it’s sound and they can go on and rebuild and be strong.

“It’s a big part of my experiences and my history. Long before I was there the club had unbelievable history. I wish everyone well there and hopefully they can reestablish themselves.”

Dundalk’s result would have been of immediate interest after their own hard-fought 2-1 win over Galway United last night because of their opponents.

Derry’s win just about keeps St Pat’s at arm’s length ahead of their meeting in Inchicore next week, which Kenny said will be “interesting”. Kenny’s side made it seven wins on the spin and if they can extend that run to eight they will overtake the Candystripes going into the final round of fixtures on 1 November.

Shelbourne remain top of the Premier Division – four points clear of the Saints – after an important win at home to Waterford while Shamrock Rovers eventually found a way through against Drogheda United to join Derry on 55 points, taking up third place on goal difference.

Nothing is certain for any of the top four, although St Pat’s may be without their first choice front three – Zac Elbouzedi (hamstring), Mason Melia (back) and Jake Mulraney (ankle) – for their final two games.

Aidan Keena’s two goals last night were an even more welcome boost in that regard, and while there was some giddiness around a possible surge to the title given the inconsistencies of the three teams above them Kenny remained realistic.

“Probably if winning the league was in our own hands I would more so [be relishing every game], but it’s been a huge achievement from the players. We were miles behind the top two,” Kenny said.

“The players have done brilliantly to keep going. Singular focus is very important when trying to win stuff. I do know about that and know what it takes.

“I know players will get in the right frame of mind to win matches they need to win. All that [other] stuff means nothing. I never really felt we were in a position to win the league.

“A lot of dominoes were knocked down, cards fell, but we probably have to win 10 in a row, that would be a royal flush,” he joked.

“Too many cards have to fall. We’ve a tough job even getting into Europe with Galway and Sligo, and we can’t guarantee fourth will [qualify].”

The last 12 hours have highlighted once more the importance of embracing when the good times come in football.