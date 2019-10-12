This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 12 October, 2019
Kenny adds two new faces to U21 squad as Afolabi ruled out of Iceland trip

Bohemians winger Danny Grant and GAIS Gothenburg striker Aaron Drinan have been called up.

By The42 Team Saturday 12 Oct 2019, 11:28 AM
34 minutes ago 1,162 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4848578
Grant in action for Bohs.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Grant in action for Bohs.
Grant in action for Bohs.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

CELTIC STRIKER JONATHAN Afolabi has been ruled out of Ireland’s U21 European Championship qualifier against Iceland on Tuesday, as Stephen Kenny bolsters his squad with two new faces.

Afolabi missed Thursday night’s draw with Italy and will also be absent for the trip to Reykjavik, with Bohemians winger Danny Grant and GAIS Gothenburg striker Aaron Drinan called up.

Troy Parrott will also miss Tuesday’s Group 1 clash against Iceland through suspension after being sent off at Tallaght Stadium last week.

18-year old Grant linked up with the squad following Bohemians’ 2-0 win over Dundalk in the SSE Airtricity League last night and it is his first call-up at U21 level.

Drinan, who is currently on loan at GAIS in Sweden from Ipswich Town, returns to the U21 squad for the first time since the summer’s Toulon Tournament.

Kenny’s squad travel to Reykjavik this morning ahead of the qualifier against Iceland.

