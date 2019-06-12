This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Stephen Kenny's Ireland knocked out of Toulon Tournament by brilliant Brazil

They will now face Mexico in the third-place play-off.

By Paul Fennessy Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 6:33 PM
28 minutes ago 5,286 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4680295
Brazil's Paulinho scores their first goal past Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Image: TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis/INPHO
Brazil's Paulinho scores their first goal past Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Brazil's Paulinho scores their first goal past Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.
Image: TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis/INPHO

IRELAND U21S LOST 2-0 to Brazil in the semi-finals of today’s Toulon Tournament in Aubagne, France.

Stephen Kenny’s side had impressed in the group stages as they qualified without losing a game, but met their match as they came up against an impressive Brazilian team.

Douglas Luiz hit a fourth-minute penalty wide, after Conor Masterson was somewhat harshly adjudged to have pulled back his man.

Paulinho gave the Brazilians the lead on 15 minutes, however, getting on the end of a well-worked move and firing past Caoimhin Kelleher from the edge of the area.

Two minutes before half-time Connor Ronan’s audacious effort from about 20 yards out went just over, but Matheus Cunha doubled Brazil’s advantage just after the re-start, wrong-footing Kelleher with a snapshot from the edge of the area.

Brazil go on to face Japan on Saturday in the final, while Ireland play a Mexican side that they drew 0-0 with in the group stages in the third place play-off.

IRELAND: Kelleher, Mallon (Power 54′), O’Connor, Leahy, Masterson, O’Shea, Coventry, Molumby, Ronan (Taylor 66′), Connolly (Barrett 82′), Idah (Drinan 82′).

BRAZIL: Ivan, Emerson, Lyanco, Murilo Iago; Douglas Luiz, Matheus Henrique, Pedrinho; Paulinho, Antony, Matheus Cunha. 

