Stephen Kenny's Ireland knocked out of Toulon Tournament by brilliant Brazil

IRELAND U21S LOST 2-0 to Brazil in the semi-finals of today’s Toulon Tournament in Aubagne, France.

Stephen Kenny’s side had impressed in the group stages as they qualified without losing a game, but met their match as they came up against an impressive Brazilian team.

Douglas Luiz hit a fourth-minute penalty wide, after Conor Masterson was somewhat harshly adjudged to have pulled back his man.

Paulinho gave the Brazilians the lead on 15 minutes, however, getting on the end of a well-worked move and firing past Caoimhin Kelleher from the edge of the area.

Two minutes before half-time Connor Ronan’s audacious effort from about 20 yards out went just over, but Matheus Cunha doubled Brazil’s advantage just after the re-start, wrong-footing Kelleher with a snapshot from the edge of the area.

🇧🇷 Brazil make it 2-0 v Ireland



Matheus Cunha completely wrong foots Caoimhin Kelleher!#IREU21🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/bm54NgbZRx — FreeSports 📺 (@FreeSports_TV) June 12, 2019

Brazil go on to face Japan on Saturday in the final, while Ireland play a Mexican side that they drew 0-0 with in the group stages in the third place play-off.

IRELAND: Kelleher, Mallon (Power 54′), O’Connor, Leahy, Masterson, O’Shea, Coventry, Molumby, Ronan (Taylor 66′), Connolly (Barrett 82′), Idah (Drinan 82′).

BRAZIL: Ivan, Emerson, Lyanco, Murilo Iago; Douglas Luiz, Matheus Henrique, Pedrinho; Paulinho, Antony, Matheus Cunha.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!