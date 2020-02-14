This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 14 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'One of the best attacking players in the world' - Larkham excited by new Munster recruits

The Aussie legend has hailed the imminent arrivals of Damian De Allende, RG Snyman, and Matt Gallagher.

By John Fallon Friday 14 Feb 2020, 7:00 AM
53 minutes ago 2,021 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5006051
Stephen Larkham speaks to the press.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Stephen Larkham speaks to the press.
Stephen Larkham speaks to the press.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

WALLABY LEGEND STEPHEN Larkham reckons Munster have signed a pair of South African gems for next season in the form of World Cup winners Damian De Allende and RG Snyman.

And with Saracens utility back Matt Gallagher, who is Irish-qualified, joining from Saracens, the former Australian World Cup winner reckons the future is bright.

Lock Snyman will beef up Munster’s engine room while centre De Allende and full-back/winger Gallagher will fall directly under Larkham’s tutelage next season and he’s looking forward to working with them.

“De Allende is an exciting player, isn’t he? He has got very good skills, he is a big man.
“We played against him at Super Rugby level and at Test level. He is one of the best attacking players in the world. 

“He is not a one-trick pony where if you shut down his running game you are going to shut him down, he has got all the skill elements.

“He is somewhat of a kicker, he certainly has a good pass, he is powerful through contact, but he also has good evasion, so I think he is going to bring a lot of excitement to the game here.

“Matt Gallagher has performed exceptionally well for the games that he has played this year for Saracens. He is somewhat local, his grandmother lives or lived here (in Ireland) and we saw enough in the games that we saw this year of him playing for Saracens that we think that he is going to add something a little bit different to our team for next year.”

Head coach Johann van Graan intends spreading his squad across this three-game block during the Six Nations against the Kings, Zebre and Scarlets with Munster left with only the PRO14 to aim for this season after their Heineken Champions Cup exit last month.

Chris Farrell and Jack O’Donoghue, among 13 players released from the Irish squad for action this weekend in the PRO14, both start this evening as Munster bid to bounce back from their festive derby losses away to Ulster and at home to Leinster when they take on the Southern Kings in Cork.

Van Graan has handed a debut to back-rower John Hodnett, one of the heroes of the Irish U20 grand slam last year, and the Clonakility RFC product comes straight into the side.

There are two other academy players are in the replacements with South African native Keynan Knox in line for his eighth appearance, while Ben Healy could play his third game as understudy to JJ Hanrahan at out-half.

Jerry Sexton, younger brother of Irish captain Johnny, is in the second row for a Kings side who have lost nine of their ten games in the competition this season.

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, C Farrell, D Goggin, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan, N Cronin; J Cronin, N Scannell, J Ryan; F Wycherley, B Holland; J O’Donoghue, J Hodnett, A Botha.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, J Loughman, K Knox, G Coombes, C Cloete, N McCarthy, B Healy, R Scannell.

SOUTHERN KINGS: A Loubser; C Hollis, S Sithole, E Cronje, E Ludick; D Catrakilis, S Ungerer; S Ferreira, J du Toit, R de Klerk; J Sexton, JC Astle: L Badiyana, B de Wee, R Lerm.

Replacements: A van Rooyen, X Vos, I Prinsloo, A Fortuin, T Bholi, L Dapula, J Allderman, C Winnaar.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie