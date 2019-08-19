This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 19 August, 2019
New coach Larkham arrives in Limerick to link up with Munster squad

The Australian was straight onto the training paddock this afternoon.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 19 Aug 2019, 6:34 PM
36 minutes ago 1,600 Views 4 Comments
Larkham at Munster training in UL today.
Image: Munster Rugby
Larkham at Munster training in UL today.
Larkham at Munster training in UL today.
Image: Munster Rugby

MUNSTER’S PREPARATIONS FOR the new season will move up a gear following the arrival of senior coach Stephen Larkham at the province’s University of Limerick base.

The former Wallaby arrived in Ireland yesterday and was straight on the training paddock with the Munster squad this afternoon.

Larkham, the ex-Australia attack coach, has signed with the province until June 2022 and joins Johann van Graan’s coaching staff following the departure of Jerry Flannery and Felix Jones at the end of last season.

The 45-year-old joins van Graan, defence coach JP Ferreria and interim forwards coach Colm McMahon in managing Munster’s pre-season ahead of their Pro14 opener against Dragons on 28 September.

With new forwards coach Graham Rowntree preparing for the World Cup with Georgia, academy player development officer McMahon has been working with the senior squad during the summer.

Van Graan has bolstered his training squad with the addition of Cork Con prop Dylan Murphy, who has represented Ireland at underage level and impressed during his side’s run to AIL glory last season. 

Munster will face London Irish in their first friendly at Musgrave Park on 13 September, before travelling to Galway for a hit-out against Connacht the week before the season gets underway.

Ryan Bailey
