This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 13 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'The most amazing shot in history' leaves fans stunned at the Masters

Viewers could had believe what they saw during Stephen Maguire’s comeback win.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 13 Jan 2020, 5:51 PM
1 hour ago 8,443 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4964406
Stephen Maguire rallied from 5-1 down to book his place in the quarter-finals.
Image: World Snooker Tour Twitter.
Stephen Maguire rallied from 5-1 down to book his place in the quarter-finals.
Stephen Maguire rallied from 5-1 down to book his place in the quarter-finals.
Image: World Snooker Tour Twitter.

THIS WAS A bit of a bonkers moment.

Stephen Maguire hit what TV commentator Steve Davis described as “the most amazing shot in the history of snooker” during the Scotsman’s clash with Neil Robertson in the Masters today.

Maguire was trailing 5-1 in the opening round of the competition, when he stood over what looked like a routine pot shot at one of the corner pockets.

The world number 15 released a powerful hit, only to see the red ball crash off the pocket and fly up into the air before landing back on the table. The ball then started spinning backwards and rolled into the pocket.

But there was more to come.

While the audience at the Alexandra Palace was trying to digest that backspin shot, the cue ball flew over a group of reds before moving up the table and falling into another corner for a foul.

Both Maguire and Robertson were stunned by what had just unfolded, with the former going on to complete a remarkable comeback and clinch a 6-5 victory.

Maguire will now progress to the quarter-finals where he will take on either Mark Allen or David Gilbert whose clash takes place later this evening. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie