'The most amazing shot in history' leaves fans stunned at the Masters

Stephen Maguire rallied from 5-1 down to book his place in the quarter-finals.

Stephen Maguire rallied from 5-1 down to book his place in the quarter-finals.

THIS WAS A bit of a bonkers moment.

Stephen Maguire hit what TV commentator Steve Davis described as “the most amazing shot in the history of snooker” during the Scotsman’s clash with Neil Robertson in the Masters today.

Maguire was trailing 5-1 in the opening round of the competition, when he stood over what looked like a routine pot shot at one of the corner pockets.

The world number 15 released a powerful hit, only to see the red ball crash off the pocket and fly up into the air before landing back on the table. The ball then started spinning backwards and rolled into the pocket.

But there was more to come.

While the audience at the Alexandra Palace was trying to digest that backspin shot, the cue ball flew over a group of reds before moving up the table and falling into another corner for a foul.

Both Maguire and Robertson were stunned by what had just unfolded, with the former going on to complete a remarkable comeback and clinch a 6-5 victory.

WOW!



The most amazing shot in the history of snooker? 🤔@SteveSnooker thinks so! #DafabetMasters pic.twitter.com/Fpm97SgRlR — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) January 13, 2020

Maguire will now progress to the quarter-finals where he will take on either Mark Allen or David Gilbert whose clash takes place later this evening.

Ding ❌ Selby ❌ Robertson ❌



Stephen Maguire completes a remarkable comeback to defeat Neil Robertson from 5-1 down! 😲👏👊



Breaks of 105, 65, 81 & 62 help him into the quarter finals, where he'll meet Allen or Gilbert - they clash at 7pm #DafabetMasters pic.twitter.com/aOKgVrFEDu — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) January 13, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!