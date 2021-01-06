2017 Munster hurling winning captain retires from Cork duty

STEPHEN MCDONNELL HAS decided to bring his inter-county career to a close after a decade lining out with Cork.

The defender, who turns 32 later this month, captained the Rebels to the 2017 Munster SHC title, while he won another provincial medal in 2014.

He lined out in minor (2007) and senior (2013) All-Ireland finals for Cork. McDonnell, a two-time Cork SHC winner with Glen Rovers, made his debut for the county in the 2011 National Hurling League.

“You know, when you know. Now is the right time for me to let go of inter-county hurling and retire,” he announced on LinkedIn.

“What a journey – blood, sweat and tears! I am truly grateful for being tested at the highest level, for soldiering alongside incredible men – my friends – my brothers and for everyone who has supported me in pursuing this dream, in particular my selfless partner Erika, my encouraging family, the GPA for their support of my off field endeavours and my club, the Glen Rovers.

“2021 will be a good one with more space and energy to work on exciting projects with LiveUnbound and more importantly, to continue my growth as a friend, father & partner. Thank you!”

His final appearance arrived as a substitute against Tipperary in Cork’s qualifier exit.