Tuesday 7 September 2021
Waterford All-Star winner set to become new Kerry senior hurling manager

Stephen Molumphy is in line to succeed Fintan O’Connor.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 7 Sep 2021, 2:28 PM
Stephen Molumphy.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
FORMER WATERFORD PLAYER Stephen Molumphy is set to become the new Kerry senior hurling manager.

Molumphy, an All-Star winner in 2007, has been proposed as manager for a two-year term, subject to ratification by the Kerry county committee later this month.

He will succeed Fintan O’Connor in the role. O’Connor departed the position last month after being in charge for the last five years, guiding them to the last two Joe McDonagh Cup finals where they were defeated by Antrim and Westmeath.

Waterford duo Pat Bennett and Shane Briggs are set to join Molumphy as part of his management team, while another Kerry-based selector will be added in the coming weeks.

More to follow…

