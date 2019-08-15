Kerry star O'Brien cleared for All-Ireland final after successful black card appeal

Stephen O'Brien shakes hands with Kerry manager Peter Keane after he received a black card against Tyrone.

Stephen O'Brien shakes hands with Kerry manager Peter Keane after he received a black card against Tyrone.

KERRY STAR FORWARD Stephen O’Brien has been cleared to play in the All-Ireland SFC final against Dublin.

The Kenmare ace was set to miss the decider after picking up his third black card of the season in his man-of-the-match display against Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final.

He previously received a black card in Kerry’s Super 8s win over Meath and was also sent to the line when he was shown a yellow and a black card during a league meeting with Galway.

But the Kingdom have successfully appealed the black card that O’Brien was issued against the Royals following a CHC meeting which took place in Croke Park tonight.

County board chairman Tim Murphy told journalists that O’Brien was free to play at Kerry’s press night, while manager Peter Keane also confirmed the news to RTÉ Sport.

Stephen O’Brien’s black card appeal has been successful and the black card he received against Meath has been rescinded so, thankfully he’s available to play in the All-Ireland final,” he told Marty Morrissey.

“I suppose you don’t want to see any fella miss out on playing on the big day. Stephen has been very good for us this year, and over the last few years he’s been a very key player for Kerry. But this year in particular he’s been playing very well for us.”

O’Brien hit 1-2 in that crucial win over Tyrone and was dismissed in the final stages of the tight contest after pulling down Connor McAliskey.

Speaking after the game, he seemed confident that Kerry would successfully appeal the black card he received against Meath from referee Fergal Kelly.

“I think the black card in the Meath game was very harsh,” he told RTÉ Sport at the time.

“I was running off the ball and there was an accidental head clash.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!