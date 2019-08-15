This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Thursday 15 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry star O'Brien cleared for All-Ireland final after successful black card appeal

The Kenmare forward received the sanction in their Super 8s clash with Meath.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 15 Aug 2019, 9:57 PM
33 minutes ago 1,824 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4768279
Stephen O'Brien shakes hands with Kerry manager Peter Keane after he received a black card against Tyrone.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Stephen O'Brien shakes hands with Kerry manager Peter Keane after he received a black card against Tyrone.
Stephen O'Brien shakes hands with Kerry manager Peter Keane after he received a black card against Tyrone.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

KERRY STAR FORWARD Stephen O’Brien has been cleared to play in the All-Ireland SFC final against Dublin.

The Kenmare ace was set to miss the decider after picking up his third black card of the season in his man-of-the-match display against Tyrone in the All-Ireland semi-final.

He previously received a black card in Kerry’s Super 8s win over Meath and was also sent to the line when he was shown a yellow and a black card during a league meeting with Galway.

But the Kingdom have successfully appealed the black card that O’Brien was issued against the Royals following a CHC meeting which took place in Croke Park tonight.

County board chairman Tim Murphy told journalists that O’Brien was free to play at Kerry’s press night, while manager Peter Keane also confirmed the news to RTÉ Sport.

Stephen O’Brien’s black card appeal has been successful and the black card he received against Meath has been rescinded so, thankfully he’s available to play in the All-Ireland final,” he told Marty Morrissey. 

“I suppose you don’t want to see any fella miss out on playing on the big day. Stephen has been very good for us this year, and over the last few years he’s been a very key player for Kerry. But this year in particular he’s been playing very well for us.”

O’Brien hit 1-2 in that crucial win over Tyrone and was dismissed in the final stages of the tight contest after pulling down Connor McAliskey.

Speaking after the game, he seemed confident that Kerry would successfully appeal the black card he received against Meath from referee Fergal Kelly. 

“I think the black card in the Meath game was very harsh,” he told RTÉ Sport at the time.

“I was running off the ball and there was an accidental head clash.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie