This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 11 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We'll be certainly looking to appeal' - Kerry's man-of-the-match on All-Ireland final suspension

Stephen O’Brien’s black card today means his involvement in the 1 September decider is up in the air.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 11 Aug 2019, 6:10 PM
6 minutes ago 450 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4761662
Stephen O'Brien with Peter Keane after the game.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Stephen O'Brien with Peter Keane after the game.
Stephen O'Brien with Peter Keane after the game.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

IT WAS STEPHEN O’Brien who stole the headlines after Kerry’s dramatic All-Ireland semi-final win over Tyrone in Croke Park this afternoon.

The Kenmare man hit the all-important goal, tagged on two points and was named man-of-the-match but perhaps, most notably, was shown a black card as the clock ran down in their three-point win in front of 33,848.

The card for the cynical pull-down on Connor McAliskey comes as his third of the season, and rules him out of the All-Ireland final against five in-a-row chasing Dublin on Sunday, 1 September.

But O’Brien says the Kingdom will appeal the suspension.

“I was aware of that going in,” he said when RTÉ Sport’s Marty Morrissey put it to him that he could now miss next month’s decider.

“But I think the black card in the Meath game was very harsh. I was running off the ball and there was an accidental head clash. We’ll be certainly looking to appeal that one. 

Likewise, Kerry boss Peter Keane, who has steered the side to the decider in his first year in charge, was of similar sentiment.

“Well, I suppose if there’s a possibility of appealing it we will,” he noted.

When asked if he was concerned overall, Keane remained typically calm.

“Ah sure look, you want everybody that you can possibly have and Stephen is no different. He did well today.

“But look, the ebb and flow of every panel. You could be down training on Tuesday night and some fella gets a knock, some fella who isn’t with us today could be with us the next day. That’s a panel and that’s why you develop a panel.”

On top of today’s and the one against the Royals, O’Brien’s first black card of the year came against Galway in the league — that came when he was on a yellow, so then turned to red.

Defiant, the player added on Kerry’s second-half revival.

“We’re happy with it. We definitely needed it at half-time. There were a few choice words at half time and we came out a different team, that’s they way we want to play going forward.

“Everyone knows that the substitution bench has a huge role to play in Gaelic football. There’s loads of lads pushing to be on the starting team and in the 26, that’s the strength of our panel.”

The credit for his goal went to Dingle man Paul Geaney.

“Paul put it on a plate for me, I was kind of one-on-one. Just hit it and hope for the best.

“It’s a huge challenge in the final against Dublin so we’re really looking forward to a great occasion.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie