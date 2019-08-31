Stephen O'Donnell lands first management job with St Pat's

ST PATRICK’S ATHLETIC have this afternoon announced that former Dundalk midfielder Stephen O’Donnell will take over as manager on a two-year contract.

The 33-year-old moves on from his role as opposition analyst with Dundalk to take over after the sacking of Harry Kenny with the Saints sitting in mid-table of the SSE Airtricity Division.

Pats have seven games remaining in the league and O’Donnell, who won six titles as a player, will take charge of his first game away to Finn Harps next Friday.

“I am very grateful to Garrett Kelleher to give me an opportunity to have my first job in management at such a big club like Pat’s,” O’Donnell said.

“A lot of owners would probably not sign up to something risky like taking on someone inexperienced.

“But I have full confidence in my own ability and in whatever staff I bring in with me, and the aim will be to really restore St Pat’s at the top end of the table…”

He added: “It’s all happened very quickly and it’s accelerated during the week, but I’m delighted it is all sorted and I’m really looking forward to my future now at Pat’s.

“I never got the chance to play for the club but I always loved playing at Richmond Park. There’s a great atmosphere there and it’s a good tight ground and I know what it’s like when the club are doing well and the place is bouncing.”

