Former Galway performance analyst replaces Poacher as Carlow coach

TURLOUGH O’BRIEN HAS brought in Dublin native Stephen O’Meara to replace outgoing Carlow coach Steven Poacher for the 2020 campaign.

Poacher worked alongside O’Brien for the last three seasons, helping Carlow secure promotion from Division 4 and reach the Leinster semi-final in 2018.

He announced his decision to step away last month and O’Brien has replaced the Down man with O’Meara, who most recently worked with the Galway footballers.

O’Meara operated as Kevin Walsh’s head of performance analysis in 2018 and 2019, as the county made the Division 1 league final, won the Connacht title and reached All-Ireland semi-final in his first season involved.

The Ballyboughal clubman is currently in charge of the DIT freshers, he coached Dublin side Raheny in 2019 and has worked as a background analyst with Corofin since 2017.

Stephen O'Meara and Dave Morris with the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 2017.

O’Meara was also involved as a background analyst with the Galway hurlers in 2017 and Galway ladies footballers this year.

Carlow boss O’Brien has freshened things up with a new backroom team for the coming season.

In addition to O’Meara’s arrival, Rathvilly’s Darren Leonard and Eire Og’s Simon Rea have been added as selectors while Fighting Cocks’ Kieran Nolan is the team’s new strength and conditioning coach.

They defeated Wicklow in round 1 of the O’Byrne Cup before falling to Longford in the second round.

They’ll face Kildare in the final group game of the pre-season competition on 4 January.

