Tuesday 20 August, 2019
Tyrone legend O'Neill steps down from Mickey Harte's backroom team

O’Neill had been Tyrone forwards coach for the past two seasons.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 8:33 AM
20 minutes ago 658 Views 2 Comments
O'Neill, right: second member of management team to depart.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

STEPHEN O’NEILL HAS stepped down from his role as Tyrone forwards coach.

The three-time All-Ireland winner joined Mickey Harte’s backroom ahead of the 2018 season, initially agreeing to a one-year term.

O’Neill stayed on for a second season in 2019 but signalled that it was time for a change following Tyrone’s All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Kerry.

Another member of Harte’s backroom team, Peter Donnelly, also left the setup this summer to join Ulster Rugby as a strength and conditioning coach.

“The management of Tyrone GAA wish to place on record their sincere gratitude and thanks to Stephen O’Neill for his sterling commitment and service shown to the Tyrone senior football team over the past 12 months,” a statement said.

“Stephen had informed the senior manager Mickey Harte over the weekend of his decision to step down as the Tyrone senior teams forwards coach. Stephen had also cascaded the message to all of the players in the panel.

“Stephen had taken on the role initially for a one year period and he had fulfilled that position to the best of his ability during that period.

“We all in Tyrone wish Stephen well in the future.”

