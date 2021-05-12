BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 12 May 2021
Advertisement

Stephen Quinn becomes the latest Irish international to enter free agency

The 35-year-old hasn’t been offered a new deal at Burton Albion by Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 12 May 2021, 6:53 PM
11 minutes ago 331 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5435674
Burton Albion's Stephen Quinn under pressure from Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa during a Carabao Cup tie.
Image: PA
Burton Albion's Stephen Quinn under pressure from Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa during a Carabao Cup tie.
Burton Albion's Stephen Quinn under pressure from Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa during a Carabao Cup tie.
Image: PA

STEPHEN QUINN’S THREE-YEAR association with Burton Albion has come to an end after the club confirmed the departure of the Republic of Ireland international.

The 35-year-old, whose contract has now expired, isn’t being offered a new deal by the League One side, who are managed by former Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Former Burton boss Jake Buxton, who was replaced by Hasselbaink in December, tipped Quinn to force his way back into contention for a place in the Ireland squad when the Dubliner signed a one-year contract extension last July.

However, he fell out of favour following Hasselbaink’s appointment and spent the second half of the season on loan at League Two outfit Mansfield Town.

The former Sheffield United midfielder won 18 senior caps for Ireland, the most recent of which came against Serbia in September 2016.

He joins former Ireland team-mates Stephen Ward and Alan Judge in entering free agency after neither player received a contract extension at Ipswich Town.

Former Ireland U21 international John-Joe O’Toole is another man on the hunt for a new club after he was also among the 12 players released by Burton Albion.

Elsewhere, Billy Clarke and Anthony O’Connor are leaving Bradford City, having not been offered new contracts by the League Two club.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Alan Sheehan finds himself in the same situation following a short spell with Northampton Town, who were relegated from League One, while Callum Cockerill-Mollett has been let go by League Two side Walsall.

Mansfield Town are in talks with Jaden Charles over a new deal, but Ryan Sweeney has been released. Despite having a year to run on his contract with Nigel Clough’s side, Corey O’Keeffe has been made available for transfer.

Ipswich Town have taken up the option of extending Aaron Drinan’s deal for another year. Pierce Sweeney and Conor Wilkinson have been offered new contracts by Exeter City and Leyton Orient respectively.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie