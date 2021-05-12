Stephen Quinn becomes the latest Irish international to enter free agency

Burton Albion's Stephen Quinn under pressure from Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa during a Carabao Cup tie.

Burton Albion's Stephen Quinn under pressure from Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa during a Carabao Cup tie.

STEPHEN QUINN’S THREE-YEAR association with Burton Albion has come to an end after the club confirmed the departure of the Republic of Ireland international.

The 35-year-old, whose contract has now expired, isn’t being offered a new deal by the League One side, who are managed by former Netherlands striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Former Burton boss Jake Buxton, who was replaced by Hasselbaink in December, tipped Quinn to force his way back into contention for a place in the Ireland squad when the Dubliner signed a one-year contract extension last July.

However, he fell out of favour following Hasselbaink’s appointment and spent the second half of the season on loan at League Two outfit Mansfield Town.

The former Sheffield United midfielder won 18 senior caps for Ireland, the most recent of which came against Serbia in September 2016.

He joins former Ireland team-mates Stephen Ward and Alan Judge in entering free agency after neither player received a contract extension at Ipswich Town.

Former Ireland U21 international John-Joe O’Toole is another man on the hunt for a new club after he was also among the 12 players released by Burton Albion.

Elsewhere, Billy Clarke and Anthony O’Connor are leaving Bradford City, having not been offered new contracts by the League Two club.

Alan Sheehan finds himself in the same situation following a short spell with Northampton Town, who were relegated from League One, while Callum Cockerill-Mollett has been let go by League Two side Walsall.

Mansfield Town are in talks with Jaden Charles over a new deal, but Ryan Sweeney has been released. Despite having a year to run on his contract with Nigel Clough’s side, Corey O’Keeffe has been made available for transfer.

Ipswich Town have taken up the option of extending Aaron Drinan’s deal for another year. Pierce Sweeney and Conor Wilkinson have been offered new contracts by Exeter City and Leyton Orient respectively.