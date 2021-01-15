BE PART OF THE TEAM

Former Ireland international reunites with Nigel Clough in League Two

Stephen Quinn has joined Mansfield Town on loan from Burton Albion.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 15 Jan 2021, 7:12 PM
Stephen Quinn (file pic).
EX-IRELAND INTERNATIONAL Stephen Quinn has joined Mansfield Town on loan from Burton Albion until the end of the season.

The Dubliner temporarily leaves Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side, who are currently bottom of League One, having made 22 league appearances for the club this season.

The move sees Quinn drop down a division, with Mansfield currently 12th in League Two.

It sees the 34-year-old reunite with Stags boss Nigel Clough, with the pair previously working together at Burton.

Quinn has enjoyed a lengthy career in English football. Having started out at St Patrick’s Athletic, he signed for Sheffield United in 2005.

He made over 200 appearances in seven years with the Blades, including one season in the Premier League.

The midfielder also played top-flight football at his next club, Hull City, before three seasons with Reading in the Championship.

He is just shy of 100 appearances since signing for Burton Albion in 2018, and now will hope to help inspire an end-of-season promotion push at his new club.

Highlights of his career also include starting in the 2014 FA Cup final for Hull against Arsenal and featuring 18 times for Ireland, starting a memorable 1-1 draw away to then-world champions Germany and coming off the bench late on in the famous 1-0 victory over Italy at Euro 2016.

“We’ve worked with Stephen for 18 months or so. He’s a very experienced player,” Clough told the official club website.

“I’m not sure if people realise or not, but if James Perch, Andy Cook or Nicky Maynard don’t start, we don’t have an outfield player over 30 years of age. So that type of experience in the midfield area will be useful for us between now and the end of the season.

“Hopefully we can add one or two more new signings before the window closes.”

