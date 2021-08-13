Membership : Access or Sign Up
Rice appointed to full-time role in Kenny's Republic of Ireland backroom team

The 36-year-old former Shamrock Rovers captain will join Ireland as head scout and opposition analyst after departing Crystal Palace.

By Gavan Casey Friday 13 Aug 2021, 8:38 PM
1 hour ago
Former Bohemians, Shamrock Rovers and Longford Town midfielder Stephen Rice.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

STEPHEN RICE HAS been appointed as opposition analyst/head scout on Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland backroom staff, the FAI have confirmed.

Rice, 36, recently departed his position as Crystal Palace’s U23s development coach and worked with Kenny and Ireland for their friendlies against Andorra and Hungary earlier this summer.

Rice began his playing career at Coventry City before returning to the League of Ireland, lining out for Bohemians, captaining Shamrock Rovers, and later representing Longford Town. The midfielder was part of Rovers’ 2011 Europa League squad and finished his career as a player at Glentoran in 2016.

He began working for the FAI in 2010, firstly as a development officer while completing a Masters in Sport and Science at UCD alongside his Uefa Pro Licence and the Uefa Certificate in Football Management. He was head coach of Shamrock Rovers U17s and U19s before joining Premier League Palace last August.

keith-andrews-with-anthony-barry-and-stephen-rice Stephen Rice (R) working with Ireland earlier this summer. Source: Bagu Blanco/INPHO

“It’s a huge honour for me and my family for me to join the Ireland senior men’s coaching staff,” said Rice.

The opportunity to work with and learn from Stephen Kenny at international level is a real privilege and I can’t wait to get started. It’s an exciting time to be joining the team and having already experienced the fantastic atmosphere within the squad on the last camp, I’m really looking forward to the upcoming games.

Manager Kenny said of the appointment: “Stephen was part of the staff for the matches against Andorra and Hungary, and we’re delighted he has taken up a full-time role with the team.

“He has an impressive skillset when it comes to analysing teams and players, and he is an important addition to the coaching staff ahead of September’s matches.”

