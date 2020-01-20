This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Scullion secures Olympic qualification with 5th-placed finish in Houston

The 31-year-old Belfast man knocked nine seconds off his personal best to seal Tokyo qualification in Texas.

By Gavan Casey Monday 20 Jan 2020, 9:57 AM
Stephen Scullion celebrates his second-placed finish at the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Stephen Scullion celebrates his second-placed finish at the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon.
Stephen Scullion celebrates his second-placed finish at the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

BELFAST’S STEPHEN SCULLION has qualified for this summer’s Tokyo Olympics after finishing fifth in the Houston Marathon on Sunday.

The 31-year-old beat his personal best by nine seconds to cross the finish line in a time of 2:11:52.

Scullion’s time was 22 seconds outside of the automatic qualification time, but he booked his seat on the plane to the Far East by way of achieving a top-five finish in a Gold Label road race.

His previous personal best of 2:12:01 was enough to earn him a runners-up spot behind Morocco’s Othmane El Goumri at the Dublin Marathon in October, but placed him well down the pecking order in Texas; 10 competitors in the field had previously run a 2:9:30 or better.

But that couldn’t prevent Scullion from sealing his spot in Tokyo. Elated, he tweeted: “I don’t mean to brag, but 5th in a PB 2.11.52 and the wind was beating the sh*t outta me.. Top 5 gold label is olympics..”

He added a tribute to his trainer-slash-agen, Stephen Haas: “WE did that @HAASruns – F*cking animal.”

