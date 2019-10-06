Desisa delivers Ethiopian gold as Scullion battles to 43rd in Doha marathon

LELISA DESISA BECAME the first Ethiopian since 2001 to win the men’s marathon at the World Athletics Championships with a tight victory in Doha, while Ireland’s Stephen Scullion battled to a 43rd-place finish.

Desisa, the 2013 silver medallist in Moscow, held off compatriot Mosinet Geremew by four seconds to claim the biggest gold of his career on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old, a winner of numerous World Marathon Majors, won in two hours, 10 minutes and 40 seconds, beating Geremew and Kenya’s Amos Kipruto.

Desisa is the first Ethiopian man to win the marathon at the world championships since Gezahegne Abera in Edmonton 18 years ago.

“It was hot, but I prepared perfectly for this race,” Lelisa said, via the IAAF, after the event, which started just before midnight local time.

“I am very tired, but after I took silver in Moscow, this time I kept my power better.”

Brit Callum Hawkins again fell short of a medal, finishing fourth, just as he did in London two years ago, while Scullion crossed in a time of 2:21:32.

"I just need to be better. There's positives to be taken from it."



It was a tough night for @Scullionxc in the men's marathon in Doha, but he defied the heat to finish 43rd in the World Championships in 2:21:31

🇮🇪💪🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/DSgvjJCo8W — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) October 6, 2019 Source: Athletics Ireland /Twitter

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!