Wednesday 22 September 2021
All-Ireland winner heads up star-studded management team in race for Kerry job

Former Austin Stacks manager Stephen Stack is leading up a management ticket with plenty of big names.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 22 Sep 2021, 2:48 PM
29 minutes ago 1,307 Views 1 Comment
Donie Buckley, Stephen Stack and Seamus Moynihan.
Image: Inpho
Image: Inpho

A STAR-STUDDED management team led by two-time All-Ireland winner Stephen Stack has emerged in the running to take charge of the Kerry senior footballers. 

The Kerry county board have established a five-man committee to interview prospective candidates for the vacant role after the conclusion of Peter Keane’s three-year term. 

Keane is still thought to be keen for another crack at the job, while three-time All-Ireland winning manager Jack O’Connor is also in the running having recently departed Kildare. 

Radio Kerry are reporting that Stack’s management team includes Mickey Ned O’Sullivan, Donie Buckley, Seamus Moynihan, Dara Ó Cinnéide and Aidan O’Mahony.

Strength and conditioning coach Joe O’Connor, who worked with the Clare and Limerick All-Ireland winning hurling sides and currently lectures in MTU Tralee, is also part of the proposed set-up. 

Stack managed Tralee outfit Austin Stacks to Kerry and Munster titles in 2014, before they suffered a one-point defeat to Slaughtneil in the All-Ireland semi-final.

As a player, the Listowel native won senior All-Ireland medals with Kerry in 1986 and 1997, as well as five Munster titles.

