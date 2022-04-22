Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 22 April 2022
Former Ireland defender Stephen Ward announces his retirement from football

The 36-year-old won 50 caps for Ireland.

By The42 Team Friday 22 Apr 2022, 10:39 AM
Former Ireland defender Stephen Ward.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

STEPHEN WARD HAS decided to hang up his boots, retiring from professional football at the age of 36. 

Ward made his announcement last night through his club, League Two side Walsall.

The Dublin native won 50 caps for Ireland, featuring at two European Championships, and made 171 Premier League appearances.

Starting his career at League of Ireland side Bohemians, he went on to play for Wolves, Brighton, Burnley, Stoke, Ipswich and Walsall during a lengthy career. 

“I have decided to retire now as I feel my body is telling me it’s time to stop playing,” Ward said in a statement.

“I have really enjoyed my last season as a professional at Walsall and I am grateful to both Matt Taylor and Michael Flynn for how they have handled my last season.

“I want to thank all the players, staff, the Chairman and the fans for making it a very special year for me.

“Unfortunately we didn’t achieve what we wanted to on the pitch but I felt after securing our status in the league last Friday, it was a perfect time to stop and let the manager and lads finish the season strong and set them up for next season which I have no doubt will be a massive success.

“I have lived every kid’s dream. It is with a heavy heart that I have come to this decision but I am looking forward to the next chapter in my life. Thanks again, Wardy.”

Walsall added: “As a club we would like to thank Stephen for his contributions on and off the pitch this season and we would like to congratulate him on a hugely successful career.”

