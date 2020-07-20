This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 July, 2020
Stoke City confirm departure of veteran Irish defender Stephen Ward

The Dubliner leaves the Potters after a one-season stay.

By Emma Duffy Monday 20 Jul 2020, 8:36 PM
Departures lounge: Stephen Ward.
Image: Barrington Coombs
Departures lounge: Stephen Ward.
Departures lounge: Stephen Ward.
Image: Barrington Coombs

STOKE CITY HAVE confirmed that former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward has left the club after a one-season spell. 

The Potters announced the departure of Senegalese striker Mame Diouf this evening, and included confirmation of Ward’s exit at the bottom of the statement.

It reads: “The Club would also like to wish former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward good luck for the future after he left the bet365 Stadium following his one-season spell with the Potters.”

Veteran left-back Ward joined Championship outfit Stoke City last June on a one-year contract, having been released by Premier League club Burnley at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old Dubliner experienced a campaign derailed by injury, however, as he lost his starting position following a back injury late last year.

Ward ended a long wait for minutes with a start against Wigan Athletic recently, though Michael O’Neill’s Stoke side lost 3-0, he was booked, and it proved to be the Irishman’s final game.

He retired from international football in March 2019 after winning 50 senior caps for Ireland.

