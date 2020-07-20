Stoke City confirm departure of veteran Irish defender Stephen Ward

STOKE CITY HAVE confirmed that former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward has left the club after a one-season spell.

The Potters announced the departure of Senegalese striker Mame Diouf this evening, and included confirmation of Ward’s exit at the bottom of the statement.

It reads: “The Club would also like to wish former Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward good luck for the future after he left the bet365 Stadium following his one-season spell with the Potters.”

Veteran left-back Ward joined Championship outfit Stoke City last June on a one-year contract, having been released by Premier League club Burnley at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old Dubliner experienced a campaign derailed by injury, however, as he lost his starting position following a back injury late last year.

Ward ended a long wait for minutes with a start against Wigan Athletic recently, though Michael O’Neill’s Stoke side lost 3-0, he was booked, and it proved to be the Irishman’s final game.

He retired from international football in March 2019 after winning 50 senior caps for Ireland.

