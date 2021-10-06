Membership : Access or Sign Up
Patriots deal 2019 NFL top defender Gilmore to Panthers

The 31-year-old helped the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl 53 and led the NFL in 2019 with six interceptions and 20 broken up passes.

Stephon Gilmore is heading to the Panthers.
CORNERBACK STEPHON GILMORE, the NFL’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year, was traded by the New England Patriots to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old defensive back helped the Patriots to victory in Super Bowl 53 then led the NFL in 2019 with six interceptions and 20 broken up passes to earn top defender honors for the campaign.

“I am grateful to Stephon Gilmore for his significant contributions to our team,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “It was a privilege and a pleasure to coach Steph. I appreciate him for the true professional and class act that he is and wish him all the best in the future.”

Gilmore suffered a torn quadriceps muscle last December and had been on the physically unable to perform list to begin the 2021 season for New England after missing training camp.

Belichick said the team and Gilmore “mutually agreed” to part ways.

The Patriots received a sixth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for Gilmore, who goes to his hometown area of Charlotte to join the Panthers.

Gilmore will not be eligible to play until later this month under injury list rules, but could make his debut in the Carolina secondary on 24 October at the New York Giants.

The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback could be an instant help for Carolina, which lost 2021 top draft pick Jaycee Horn, a cornerback, to a foot injury that might have ended his season.

The Panthers also obtained cornerback C.J. Henderson from Jacksonville.

© – AFP, 2021 

