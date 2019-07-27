This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sterling 'happy' for Liverpool but conquering Premier League is the 'most important thing'

Raheem Sterling insists domestic success is Man City’s priority.

By The42 Team Saturday 27 Jul 2019, 11:20 AM
RAHEEM STERLING SAYS he was pleased to see Liverpool win the Champions League but insists Manchester City’s priority remains the Premier League.

England international Sterling left Liverpool in acrimonious circumstances in 2015. The Anfield club have finished behind City in each of the subsequent four seasons but beat Tottenham 2-0 in Madrid last month to secure their sixth European crown.

“I was really happy for them, happy for some of the players I know to lift the Champions League,” Sterling told the Manchester Evening News.

The 24-year-old, who has flourished under manager Pep Guardiola, added: “The Champions League is massive for us as a club, but our most important thing is winning the Premier League.

“For me, what we did last season – every day, week in, week out – was exceptional. It was a massive stepping stone to have belief in our squad, that belief we’ve been building over these last couple of years.

“Since the manager has come in we’ve got stronger every year. Yes, it’d be nice to win the Champions League but first and foremost we want to win the league. The Premier League is your bread and butter, every weekend, what you train for every day.”

City will contest the Community Shield against Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday week, before beginning their Premier League title defence away to West Ham United on Saturday, 10 August.

