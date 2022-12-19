Steve Borthwick appointed England head coach on 5-year deal

STEVE BORTHWICK has been appointed as the new head coach of the England men’s rugby team on a five-year contract, the Rugby Football Union announced Monday.

Former England captain Borthwick, previously in charge of Premiership champions Leicester, has replaced Eddie Jones just over nine months out from the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Veteran coach Jones was sacked nearly a fortnight ago after the Australian presided over England’s worst year of results since 2008, managing only five wins from 12 games.

The RFU also announced Leicester assistant coach and former rugby league star Kevin Sinfield will join Borthwick as England’s new defence coach.

England’s new coaching duo have just seven weeks until their first Test in charge — a Six Nations opener against Scotland at Twickenham on February 4.

“I’m deeply honoured to be appointed England head coach, and I am very excited by the challenge,” said Borthwick in a RFU statement.

The 43-year-old, who spent five years as an England assistant coach under Jones, added: “The hard work starts now and planning for the Six Nations and Rugby World Cup begins today. I will give it everything.”

