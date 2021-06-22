Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 22 June 2021
Advertisement

Arsenal end former defender's 33-year stay at club

The double-winning defender, who spent six seasons as Arsene Wenger’s number two, is to leave his role as under-23s boss.

By Press Association Tuesday 22 Jun 2021, 4:13 PM
54 minutes ago 2,669 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5474110
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger with his then assistant Steve Bould in 2018.
Image: Nick Potts
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger with his then assistant Steve Bould in 2018.
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger with his then assistant Steve Bould in 2018.
Image: Nick Potts

STEVE BOULD’S 33-year association with Arsenal will come to an end this summer, the Gunners have confirmed.

The double-winning defender, who spent six seasons as Arsene Wenger’s number two, is to leave his role as under-23s boss.

Academy manager Per Mertesacker told the club’s official website: “Steve has been a fantastic servant for us on and off the pitch. His record as a player speaks for itself and he has been an inspiration to generations of young players coming through the academy.

“This has been a very hard decision to make. Steve’s contribution to the under-23s and the club as a whole has been huge and he will always be an important figure in our history.”

Confirmation of Bould’s impending departure comes after reports last month that he had been sacked from his role.

The 58-year-old, who began his career with home-town club Stoke, made a total of 372 appearances for Arsenal and won three league titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the European Cup Winners’ Cup before leaving for Sunderland in July 1999.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

He returned to take up a series of academy coaching roles before being elevated to the senior set-up under Wenger.

Technical director Edu said: “We are massively grateful to Steve for everything. He has helped develop so many top professionals and his experience and character has had a huge impact.

“I would like to add my thanks for his contribution and wish him and his family well for the future.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie