Sunday 17 January 2021
Steve Bruce will not throw the towel in on Newcastle job

The 60-year-old enjoyed success as a player at Manchester United.

By Press Association Saturday 16 Jan 2021, 11:20 PM
Steve Bruce is under pressure.
Image: PA
Image: PA

STEVE BRUCE HAS insisted he will not give up on a job he regards as the pinnacle of his managerial career.

Newcastle’s head coach enjoyed a successful time as a player, particularly during his period at Manchester United, but has had to work long and hard to establish himself on the other side of the fence.

The 60-year-old Geordie currently finds himself in the eye of a storm with the Magpies’ season threatening to unravel after a run of eight games in all competitions without a victory, but he is not about to throw in the towel on his dream job.

Bruce said: “I’ve waited my whole life for an opportunity like this. Certainly being from here, I regard it, in management anyway, as the pinnacle.

“I might not have another one (manager’s job) and I will try my utmost under difficult circumstances.”

Anger at Bruce’s stewardship has been mounting among sections of the club’s support in recent weeks, but came to a head on Tuesday night when his team turned in a submissive display against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United and became the first this season to lose to them in the Premier League.

Bruce, who takes Newcastle to improving Arsenal on Monday evening, said: “The other day, if I was a supporter or anyone else associated with Newcastle, I can’t accept what I saw.

“I chose this profession and how lucky have I been? I’ve been involved as a player for 20 years and a manager for 20 years. I’ve done nearly 1000 games (as a manager) 500 of them in the Premier League, and results are the key to it.

“I can take it. You have to take it and not get too low when things are tough. I’ve got to keep myself positive. If I am lower than a snake’s belly, how can I expect a positive reaction from the players too?

“So, I will never, ever give up. I made a career out of being bang average as a player, I worked hard and got the best out of myself.

“The same is true in management, I might not be blessed with this, that and the other, but I will always roll my sleeves up and get on it with. I will never walk away from a challenge, especially when you come under pressure.”

Press Association

