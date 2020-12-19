BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 19 December 2020
Advertisement

Carlow native Lennon progresses to second round of World Darts Championship

Steve Lennon will take on South Africa’s Devon Petersen in the second round on Tuesday.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 4:17 PM
29 minutes ago 485 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5306060
Steve Lennon [file photo].
Image: PA
Steve Lennon [file photo].
Steve Lennon [file photo].
Image: PA

CARLOW NATIVE STEVE Lennon has reached the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship following his victory over Daniel Larsson at the Alexandra Palace.

Lennon hit 17 140s, four 180’s and averaged 96.95 on the way to a 3-1 win over the Swede.

The 2019 World Cup of Darts finalist built up a 2-0 lead before Larsson rallied with a 3-0 win in the third set.

Lennon added two maximums in the fourth set to secure the set with a 3-0 win and set-up a second-round clash with South Africa’s Devon Petersen, who is ranked 10th in the world.

The pair will meet on Tuesday evening.

“I was really nervous for this match today for some reason because obviously, the Worlds [over] the last few years haven’t been really kind to me,” Lennon said after his win.

“When I went two sets up, I thought this time it won’t happen to me and there was a bit of a slack in the third set. Only I played so well in the fourth set, if it went two sets on I think I would have crumbled.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I’ve played so many games playing so well and the games I do win, I seem to play crap. I need to change that around somehow.

“This is the one tournament you want to play your best. There’s so much at stake with ranking money and obviously the prize money as well. It feels more like a Player’s Championship without the crowd, so I think that might help.

“If I just stay consistent, who knows what can happen?”

Speaking about the prospect of facing Petersen, Lennon replied:

“The last couple of years, he hasn’t been playing well. And this year, he just took off to another level so obviously I just do enough to beat him.”

Screenshot 2020-11-24 at 9.04.07 AM

Buy The42's new book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie