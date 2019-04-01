Former England boss Steve McClaren parts company with struggling QPR

STRUGGLING CHAMPIONSHIP CLUB Queen’s Park Rangers have parted company with Steve McClaren, the club have announced.

The team have struggled of late, with just one win in the last 15 league games, and find themselves 17th in the table as a result.

The home defeat at the weekend against relegation-threatened Bolton appears to have sealed the fate of the former England and Middlesbrough coach.

Since his appointment last summer, McClaren won 16 and drew nine of his 46 fixtures in charge.

John Eustace will take charge of the team on an interim basis as the search for a new manager begins.

“Making a decision such as this is never easy, particularly when you are talking about someone as professional and dedicated as Steve,” club CEO Lee Hoos said.

“We are grateful to him for all his efforts during his time with us. It is well documented that we are in a period of transition as we work hard to make the club financially stable. With that comes challenges, not least the cutting of the wage bill while aiming to remain competitive.

“As we look to the future, and taking recent results into account, we feel now is the right time to re-evaluate where we are.”

