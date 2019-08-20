This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Australian batsman Smith ruled out of third Ashes Test with concussion

Smith has not been given the all-clear to play by Cricket Australia doctors after being hit on the head at Lord’s.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 20 Aug 2019, 11:16 AM
Smith was struck on the helmet by England bowler Jofra Archer.
Image: John Walton
Image: John Walton

STEVE SMITH HAS been ruled out of the third Ashes Test between Australia and England following his concussion at Lord’s, coach Justin Langer has confirmed.

Talismanic batsman Smith was struck on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer on day four on Saturday and retired hurt before later returning to resume his innings.

The in-form Smith, who made centuries in each innings of the first Test at Edgbaston, did not play at all on day five, though, after suffering with delayed concussion.

Marnus Labuschagne was called in as a concussion substitute and made a brilliant 59 as the tourists battled to a draw to maintain their 1-0 series lead.

Smith said he was ‘hopeful’ he would recover to feature at Headingley, but any hopes of participation in Leeds were ended by Langer on Tuesday, with the batsman visibly downbeat as he sat out Australia team training on the eve of the Test.

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

