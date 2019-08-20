Australian batsman Smith ruled out of third Ashes Test with concussion

STEVE SMITH HAS been ruled out of the third Ashes Test between Australia and England following his concussion at Lord’s, coach Justin Langer has confirmed.

Talismanic batsman Smith was struck on the neck by a Jofra Archer bouncer on day four on Saturday and retired hurt before later returning to resume his innings.

The in-form Smith, who made centuries in each innings of the first Test at Edgbaston, did not play at all on day five, though, after suffering with delayed concussion.

Marnus Labuschagne was called in as a concussion substitute and made a brilliant 59 as the tourists battled to a draw to maintain their 1-0 series lead.

Smith said he was ‘hopeful’ he would recover to feature at Headingley, but any hopes of participation in Leeds were ended by Langer on Tuesday, with the batsman visibly downbeat as he sat out Australia team training on the eve of the Test.

🙈



Smith is sent tumbling to the turf as he's caught on the chin by a short Archer delivery and retires on 80.



Follow over-by-over updates from the second #EngvAus Test at Lord's and watch live on Sky Sports The Ashes https://t.co/PU5W6F4l2l pic.twitter.com/L7MAplJ1Ly — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 17, 2019 Source: Sky Sports Cricket /Twitter

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!