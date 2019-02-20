Harrington's opposite number confirmed as Stricker named US Ryder Cup captain

STEVE STRICKER HAS been named captain of the US 2020 Ryder Cup team.

The 51-year-old becomes the first American in the role without a major title, with the PGA of America officially handing him the post at an announcement this afternoon.

The Wisconsin native’s home state will host the tournament next year at Whistling Straits, and Stricker will be the 29th US captain.

“I’m so honoured to be the 2020 US Ryder Cup captain in my home state of Wisconsin,” he said in a video posted on Twitter by Ryder Cup USA.

“Let’s go try and win that cup back. Go USA. In our sport, in this country, there is no greater honour than to captain the United States Ryder Cup team.”

Europe have won four of the last five Ryder Cups with Stricker now leading the charge to reclaim the trophy after last September’s edition in France.

Our 2020 Captain🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wGixQ3Spfj — Ryder Cup USA (@RyderCupUSA) February 20, 2019

The 12-time PGA Tour was a member of the 2014 task force that revamped the US Ryder Cup programme and has served as vice-captain for the past three challenges.

Stricker was also 2017 Presidents Cup captain when the hosts beat an International side at Liberty National.

He has named Jim Furyk as his vice captain.

Ireland’s Padraig Harrington, a three-time major winner, was named European captain last month.

