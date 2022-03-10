Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 10 March 2022
Dundalk's Steven Bradley scoops Player of the Month prize

The winger scored four goals in his first three games for the Lilywhites.

By Gavin Cooney Thursday 10 Mar 2022, 11:11 AM
Steven Bradley with his Player of the Month award.
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE
Image: Piaras Ó Mídheach/SPORTSFILE

DUNDALK ATTACKER STEVEN Bradley has been voted the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for February. 

Bradley was signed in the off-season on a loan deal from Hibernian, and hit the ground running with four goals in his first three league games, helping Dundalk to an unbeaten start to the season and second place in the table after four games. 

“I’m delighted obviously”, said Bradley. “It’s been a great start for me personally, but the team has gelled really well together in the first few games, considering half of us didn’t play together before a month ago. Delighted with how everything is going at the moment.

“I wanted to come over here and express myself, show people what I can do. I’ve not really had the chance to play a lot of first-team football. So I just wanted to come here and show my ability.

“I really enjoy the football over here. As a winger, I am getting a lot more chances and more time on the ball. So that suits me. It’s tough as well, physical-wise, I’m not the most physical player.” 

The teenager, who will celebrate his 20th birthday on St Patrick’s Day, is thankful to Dundalk manager Stephen O’Donnell, his new team-mates and the fans for his fast start. 

“All the boys have been great with me ever since the first day I came in,” he added. “It’s my first time moving away from home and they’ve made me feel really settled. The gaffer has been brilliant as well.”

The award was voted by members of the Irish soccer media. Bradley finished first with Jamie McGonigle of Derry City in second place and Ed McGinty of Sligo Rovers third. 

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

